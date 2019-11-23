Weirton’s Light Up Night to feature Stuff the Cruiser/Fire Truck event

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s another way to give back to those in need this holiday season. It all takes place Sunday, November 24 at Weirton’s Light the Night.

For the first time, Weirton’s police and fire departments are teaming up for a Stuff the Cruiser/Stuff the Fire Truck event. Organizers say to bring non-perishable food items, along with items such as toys and winter clothes.

Weirton’s fire chief Jerry Shumate wants to remind people that this event will be held a day later than scheduled.

“This is a change, it was originally scheduled for Saturday but due to inclement weather, they’ve moved it to Sunday,” said Chief. Shumate.

“This is the mayor’s Light the Night,” said police chief Rob Alexander. “This is something that he has started and the location where he has chosen and it’s been fantastic. Fireworks afterwards, the whole thing, so the mayor did an excellent job of scheduling that, putting everything together. This is the first year that we’re going to do the Stuff a Cruiser and Stuff a Fire Truck and this is huge, it’s for the less fortunate in our community.”

Stuff the Cruiser and Stuff the Fire Truck begins at 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Weirton Covenant Church, where you can bring your donations. Light the Night starts at 6:00 on the corner of Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

