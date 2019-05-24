Welcome to Wheeling: a staple of US history looks onward

One of many ways to enliven a city is through artwork.

And that’s exactly what Wheeling Heritage is doing. Their mission is to act as a catalyst for the revitalization of the city of Wheeling.

Wheeling Heritage’s most recent project was the installation of the new welcome sign, right off of Interstate 70.

Sherrie Mestrovic is the talented artist who created the colorfully historic mural. She was chosen as a winner to construct this work, from a public bid, to enhance community involvement. It was a collaborative effort, utilizing input from the community to paint each piece.

Sherrie is so thankful that she had the opportunity to encapsulate all that Wheeling has to offer in her public art.

Sherrie, her project partners, and Wheeling Heritage are stellar examples of how our home in the Valley will continue to withstand the test of ever-changing times.