Jim Bordas remembered for his faith, generosity and love of family

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Jim Bordas died Thursday at age 72.

Bordas, originally of Charleston, spent his adult life in Wheeling, in a law practice well known for standing up for victims.

But he’s also remembered for his devotion to his family and his faith.

“We are deeply saddened by Jim’s loss,” said John Moses, executive director of YSS. “He was a treasure to the community.”





















Many say he was the best attorney they ever saw.

He stood up for the downtrodden, and got them justice.

But he was more than that.

“He was an incredible family man,” said Geoff Brown, attorney with Bordas and Bordas. “He loved and was in love with his wife Linda. He absolutely adored his children and his grandchildren. He was a role model in a lot of ways. But I think what I remember most about him was his relationship with God. How important his faith was to him.”

“He impressed me as a man of incredible faith,” said John Moses. “You know, there are people that I have met in my time that live the Gospel, and I think Jim was one of those people.”

He quietly supported many social service agencies, from YSS to the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling.

“The one thing I remember about Jim was his calm demeanor,” said Becky Shilling-Rodocker, executive director of the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling. “He is very charismatic and everyone wanted to be with him or know him just as a friend.”

They say he was known as a Good Samaritan and a person of virtue.

“He’s probably having a rousing time with our Lord, even as we speak,” said Moses.