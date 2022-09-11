WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – September 11, 2001.

We remember the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, Washington D.C. and the plane crash in Pennsylvania.

Wellsburg Christian Church and Pastor Ron Davis honored local first responders at their service for their dedication and bravery – just as those had displayed 21 years ago in a time of crisis.

Today, we remember the tragedy of September 11th, 2001. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Gs9HALjAUZ — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) September 11, 2022

”We’re going to honor these guys. We’re going to tell them, we’re going to salute them, and we’re going to tell them we appreciate all they do.” Ron Davis – Pastor of the Wellsburg Christian Church

One of these honorees being Bradley Stoner.

Stoner was a firefighter for 25 years and is now retired, but he says that ceremonies like these allow him and his fellow first responders to reflect on the risk that comes with this line of work.

”All the police officers, EMTs, paramedics, and firefighters – some of them have lost their lives at New York and everywhere and everything. And, it’s just something to have because a lot of people don’t know what we do and everything.” Bradley Stoner – Retired Firefighter

The entire church joined together in song to express their appreciation.

Prayers of remembrance, gratitude, and mourning are being said across the nation today, but it means the world to honor those who fight to protect us every day locally.