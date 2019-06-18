Wellsburg Junior Police Academy in full swing for their second day!

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Wellsburg Junior Police Academy kicked off this week!

This is the fourth year for the event!

On Tuesday they had visitors from the West Virginia Legislature such as Senator Ryan Weld, the Mayor and even the Superintendent of Brooke County Schools, Dr. Jeffery Crook.

The five day event is huge with the kids in Brooke County!

Not only is this a fun event for the kids, it also teaches them valuable life skills.

They learned a lot of team building exercises on Tuesday.

From helping each other over a wall to building a human pyramid; they did just about everything!

Wednesday is Fire Day and Thursday is Police Day, and then on Friday they march through the streets and Graduate at Brooke Middle School.