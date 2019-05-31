West Liberty remembering veterans with new memorial

When you drive through the Town of West Liberty, there’s now a new veterans memorial that will catch your eye.

“We did it for the veterans,” said Town Councilman Rory Barnes. “Just being a veteran, my family’s full of veterans, A.J.’s family’s veterans, we have always thought about having a veterans memorial, and we’re glad we have it now.”

You could say it was a labor of love that took several years. The process started in 2017 with the first memorial. Then with funding from the town and Ohio County Commission, grew to be an entire plaza dedicated to the community’s brave men and women.

“My grandfather’s brick is in there,” said West Liberty Head of Maintenance A.J. Simeth. “He served in Korea. He passed away 10 years ago, so I really wanted to put a lot into my effort into it, not only for him but for all the veterans. Everybody in this town can probably relate to somebody that’s in the memorial at the moment.”

Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Navy, each branch is represented. The design also includes a special remembrance for Prisoners of War and the battlefield cross symbolizing those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“We made sure we had one emblem from every branch kinda surrounding the POW emblem in the middle,” Simeth added. “Really almost protecting the POWs.”

The line of bricks bears the names of veterans from West Liberty, and even the smallest details from red white and blue marble to spotlights reflect the military spirit.

“I hope everybody comes and sees it,” Barnes continued. “We’re still waiting on a piece of artillery or a piece of equipment, maybe a small cannon, so if anybody knows where one is and wants to donate it, we’ll be glad to have it.”

When you pass by, they hope you remember those veterans who have passed and those who are currently deployed.

“Don’t take nothing for granted,” Simeth encouraged. “These guys a lot of them, some of them gave their lives or at least a portion of their lives for us to have what we have today. You’re not entitled to this. Someone has given us this. It’s not a guarantee. Other countries don’t have what we have thanks to the men that are in this memorial.”

There are still some unmarked bricks in the memorial. Anyone in West Liberty can buy a brick in honor of a veteran in their family. It’s $25 dollars and you can call the town at 304-336-7410 for more information.