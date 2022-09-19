WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off on September 15, and West Liberty University has events lined up for the next few weeks until October 15 to celebrate and educate.

Spanish Professor Dr. Felipe Rojas is Chilean and understands what is means for students of other cultures to feel represented.

“So, I think it’s really important for our students to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month because I believe that as global citizens, we need to be aware of other people’s cultures and celebrate those, as well,” said Rojas. “Because we don’t just live within West Virginia, or Wheeling, or the Tri-State. We are global citizens. We do speak with other people and knowing about their culture is really important.”

To kick off the month, students participated in Hispanic Heritage Trivia and tested their geography knowledge by filling out a map of Hispanic countries, with chips and salsa provided.

This is just one of the many events happening throughout the month, such as a Hispanic heritage lunch, featuring recipes from international students, a visit from West Liberty Elementary students, and several talks on Afro-Latino Cultures for students to attend.

Although this month is focused on celebrating Hispanic Heritage, Dr. Rojas says that students are always happy to be educated on topics like this.

”I was able to teach a Latin-American culture class and my students there did a really great job with their final project where they celebrated a certain country’s culture, and I think the student population really appreciates that. Especially, if they are taking Spanish.” Felipe Rojas – Associate Professor of Spanish at West Liberty University

West Liberty University prides itself on being a campus where all students feel included, welcomed, and educated, and allowing students to relate to the cultures of their peers does just that.

West Liberty University is always accepting of all concerns, questions, and suggestions.

For more information on WLU’s DEI programs, please visit westliberty.edu/diversity or email officeofdei@westliberty.edu.