“West Virginia Day of Hope” sheds light on those battling drug, alcohol addictions this weekend

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –If you or someone you know is battling a drug or alcohol addiction, they’re not alone, and one big state-wide celebration is rallying communities together all for one special cause.

You know it as the “West Virginia Days of Hope”.

It’s the 7th annual celebratory day.

During it, Local faith and community leaders will shed light on those touched by substance misuse and help find those living with addictions a way out. This year’s theme is “the various avenues of treatment”.

And the leaders behind the celebration aren’t giving up on those living with addictions.

“I really hope it kinda shows people it’s not so hard to get help. You don’t have to be at your lowest to reach out and get help and seek recovery.”> Marisa Scott, Community Impact Coalition Project Coordinator

“I think that there is certainly a public safety imperative to help people break the cycle of addiction. There’s certainly an economic incentive for people to be healthy and productive in our community, but most of all, there is a moral imperative: to help our fellow citizens who are struggling with the disease and illness of addiction to break that stigma and help people find their way to recovery.” Rabbi Joshua Lief, Temple Shalom in Wheeling

Wheeling’s celebrating the state-wide event this Saturday. It goes from 11:30am to 3pm.

If you go, it starts off with a Dream Big Music performance at Centre Market, followed by an Interfaith Service at Centre Market Fellowship Church. The event wraps up with a Day of HOPE Rally.

You can also celebrate on our own. Organizers say just post a selfie or a picture showing how you’re celebrating to social media with a hashtag WV Day of Hope.