West Virginia ranked second worst in drug use

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A recent study has uncovered that West Virginia is the second most state impacted by the nation’s drug epidemic. It also ranked number one highest rate in overdose deaths, with a younger population especially targeted. New Hampshire is ranked as the number one state most impacted.

Low socioeconomic status and other factors has always put the Mountain State among the highest ranks. Additionally, several pharmaceutical manufacturers did move into the southern part of the state. Dr. David Hess said first responders have done an incredible job at preventing multiple deaths with the use of Narcan. But, this is an ongoing battle health care providers and law enforcement will have to tackle.

Dr. David Hess, MD of WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital, told 7News “some of the programs that we have instituted in the last few years have been helpful but still when you have someone addicted to a very powerful painkiller or have moved onto something like heroin, these substances are so powerful that it kind of takes an all of the above approach to get them off of the substances. So, I think things are getting better but it’s just going to take time for us to see the fruition of what we’ve been doing over the last few years.”

WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital does have a drug assisted withdrawal program that has been successful at getting people off of these addictive substances.

Latest Posts: