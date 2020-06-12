WFD Assistant Chief calls it a career after 42 years

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of Wheeling’s most respected and well-known first responders has called it a career.

After 42 years of service, Assistant Chief Larry Murphy of the Wheeling Fire Department finished his final shift Friday afternoon.

His fellow firefighters held a surprise reception at the fire hall, where he was presented with a plaque along with several other gifts.

Murphy was emotional as he addressed his colleagues at the end of the day. He said he is extremely proud of his fellow firefighters and the work they have done over the years.

I’ve been on everything you can imagine—that could happen to an individual, both good and bad. But all in all, it’s been a wonderful career. I give appreciation and thanks to everyone that I have worked with because they have made this a wonderful place to work. Larry Murphy, Assistant Fire Chief – Wheeling Fire Department

Chief Murphy says that while he will miss the job, he is looking forward to spending more time with his family.

LATEST POSTS: