What a sight! 18 horse-drawn carriages travel along Route 40

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- Well it’s not a sight you see every day, but it’s like going back in time.

18 horse-drawn carriages traveled along Route 40 and country roads in Belmont County. It’s the annual National Wagon Pike Train: the biggest one organizers say they’ve seen in 30 years.

They took Route 26 to Bethesda back up through Morristown, led by the wagon master himself.

“It’s kind of like what they did in the olden days. This is the way they having to travel back then. Just trying to re-create it a little bit while we can. I think it’s pretty neat.” dick Gummere, wagon master

The Belmont County Tourism Council sponsors this event.

This is a sight you may even catch tomorrow. They’ll be back on the road at 10 in the morning, going part way up Route 26 to The Barkcamp State Park and will circle back to Route 40.