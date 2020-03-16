Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

What is WTRF doing to limit exposure to coronavirus

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF)- Here at WTRF, we’re working to do our part to keep the community safe.

We’ll be limiting guest access to the station and have cancelled all noon guest appointments.

Our staff will also be wiping down their equipment before and after each use, minimizing the spread of germs.

We’re also stocked up on disinfectant wipes throughout our whole station.

