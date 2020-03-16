What is WTRF doing to limit exposure to coronavirus

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF)- Here at WTRF, we’re working to do our part to keep the community safe.
We’ll be limiting guest access to the station and have cancelled all noon guest appointments.
Our staff will also be wiping down their equipment before and after each use, minimizing the spread of germs.
We’re also stocked up on disinfectant wipes throughout our whole station.
- Emergency blood donations needed
- Idris Elba announces he tested positive for COVID-19; has no symptoms so far
- Ohio County enacts measures to fight against COVID-19
- All public masses canceled for Ohio Catholics
- Talking to kids about the coronavirus