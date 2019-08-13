Breaking News
Wheeling 250 parade to commemorate the city

wheeling 250.jpg

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Wheeling is continuing its 250th anniversary celebration with a parade.

The parade will feature “The Pride of West Virginia”, the WVU Mountaineer Marching Band, and the US Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, and the 249th US Army Band.

Many local area bands have been invited to participate along with the areas boys and girls scouts.

This will be the final big event to commemorate 250 years of Wheeling!

“You know we have a lot of history here, we should celebrate that. Historic tourism is a very powerful driver of where people choose to go and Wheeling is on the list and if we can leverage that and make the most of it and celebrate our past and look forward to a good future. There’s nothing much better then that for a community to do.”

Jay Frey, Wheeling 250 Anniversary Committee Chairman

The parade will be held on September 7th at 1 p.m. in downtown Wheeling.

We do know that the parade route will start in Centre Wheeling.

7News will also air the parade live that day on WTRF CBS.

Here is the link if you or your organization would like to participate in the parade, https://wheeling250.net/

