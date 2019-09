WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Rob Garrison, a Wheeling native, has passed away at the age of 59.

Garrison is best known for his role as “Tommy” in the Karate Kid franchise and Kobra Kai Youtube series.

The 1977 Science-fiction “Starship Invasions” film was Garrison first acting role.

Garrison went on to appear in a number of other films and televisions shows, such as St. Elsewher, MacGvyer, Columbo and Coach.