Wheeling ballroom dancers ready for a waltz that’s been years in the making

The famous orchestra is only playing at five dances this year and Wheeling is one of them

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ballroom dancing fans will have a ball at the sound of this news!

The renown Glenn Miller Orchestra will be in Wheeling.

Some have called this band a gem in the eyes of the dancing world.

The ‘Band 200 Club’ had been planning this event for years but then Glenn Miller unexpectedly passed away. It was not until the chair president got a call from Miller’s widow who said she would like the show to go on in his memory.

“The Glenn Miller Orchestra is in demand all over the world, and because of COVID, this dance has been rescheduled twice. And, this year the band is only doing five dances.” David Demarest, President of the Big Band 200 Club

The rare dance will be open to the public, held at the Osiris Shrine in Wheeling.

It will take place at 7 PM on September 5th.

Tickets are $50 a person and the room can hold about 200 people, making Wheeling perhaps the smallest venue the Glenn Miller Orchestra will play at this year.

To purchase tickets, head to the Band 200 Club’s Facebook or send an e-mail to BigBand200Club@hotmail.com