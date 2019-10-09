Wheeling Brewing Company hosts fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Brewing Company is bringing attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the Ohio Valley!
Throughout the month of October, Wheeling Brewery is offering three pink-colored beers on tap.
One dollar from the purchase will be donated to the Oncology Department at Wheeling Hospital.
In addition to the pink-colored beers, Wheeling Company is also selling blue and pink Wheeling Brewery Breast Cancer Awareness t-shirts.
Five dollars from the t-shirt will head over to the same department at Wheeling Hospital.
October is nationally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.