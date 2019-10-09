Wheeling Brewing Company hosts fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Brewing Company is bringing attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the Ohio Valley!

Throughout the month of October, Wheeling Brewery is offering three pink-colored beers on tap.

Now on Tap.Brewing for Awareness $1 for pint sold will be donated to the Wheeling Hospital Oncology Department… Posted by Wheeling Brewing Company on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

One dollar from the purchase will be donated to the Oncology Department at Wheeling Hospital.

In addition to the pink-colored beers, Wheeling Company is also selling blue and pink Wheeling Brewery Breast Cancer Awareness t-shirts.

Five dollars from the t-shirt will head over to the same department at Wheeling Hospital.

October is nationally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.