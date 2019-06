Sunday was a day to celebrate all things Polish!

There was a Polish Heritage Day in South Wheeling.

After a mass, everyone was invited to enjoy a day of food and fun!

They were serving up traditional favorites like kielbasa, pierogies and cabbage rolls.

Plenty of guests also enjoyed the summer day sitting outside listening to some polka tunes.

The event was hosted by the Polish American Patriot Club, which is celebrating 100 years this year.