Wheeling Central selected as PSA contest winner

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One local high school has won a video contest aimed at raising awareness of the dangers of prescription painkiller abuse.

Wheeling Central Catholic High School was selected as the winner of the public service announcement contest, sponsored by U.S. Attorney Bill Powell for the state’s northern district.

Eight schools participated in the contest that was open to all high schools in the district’s 32 counties.

Powell says he and other law enforcement partners judged the videos, which promoted drug-free high schools.

The winning entry will be shared with media outlets across the district.

