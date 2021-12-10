Wheeling cheer teams hit the road with sights set on Huntington

Wheeling cheerleaders were the ones who were cheered on to states this morning!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling cheerleaders hit the road Friday with their sights set on Huntington, West Virginia! It’s all for the AAA State Championship!

Around 8:40 AM, parents and supporters waved their kids onto the bus at Wheeling Park High School.

The Wheeling Park High School Cheer Team has won six out of the last seven titles.

This year Varsity Coach Shawna Shepherd says the team is brining lots of tumbling and high-level stunts.

The Wheeling Park Cheerleading team will compete tomorrow night at Marshall University.

But don’t think the fun stops there, because in downtown Wheeling, just a little after 9:20 AM, Central Catholic High School geared up for battle.

These region one runner-ups are ready for the trek to Huntington.

Head Coach Jessica Becker planned one last surprise for her girls before they hit the road.

All students and teachers at Central High School grabbed their signs and *cheered* their *cheerleaders* on.

Break a leg for both teams and let’s see what they can bring back for Wheeling!