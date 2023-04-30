WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Lawrencefield Parish Church in Wheeling celebrated their 60th anniversary after its dedication in March of 1963.

Lawrencefield Parish Church in Wheeling is celebrating their 60th Anniversary!⛪️



To celebrate, the eighth Bishop of West Virginia – Rt. Rev. Matthew Cowden – visited Lawrencefield Parish Church for the first time and held services to help honor the those from the past who helped to create the present.

His message today celebrated the fourth Sunday after Easter, known as Good Shepherd Sunday, and how their relationship with each other in the community at Lawrencefield Parish strengthens their relationship with God.

”The celebration is like many things in the church. We try to find those mile markers that give us a chance to look back on where we’ve been, where God has brought us to this point and say, okay, what are the next 60 years going to be like? I get to meet so many wonderful people that we have all throughout our state. It’s a joy in my heart to be able to bring the good news to so many different types of people throughout West Virginia. Always a warm welcome and it’s a joy to my heart.” Rt. Rev. Matthew Cowden – Episcopal Bishop of West Virginia

The service was followed by a brunch reception full of old photographs throughout the years and a timeline for members to share their own memories.