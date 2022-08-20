WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Starting at 10 AM, hundreds of kids will be lining up to receive school supplies.

On August 13, the church hosted a collection. In its 32nd year of Adopt-A-Student, the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple hopes to ease back-to-school jitters for Ohio Valley students and parents.

Now today, free supplies like pencils, notebooks, binders, scissors (and the list goes on), will be given out at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center on a first come, first serve basis.

This is one of the biggest community giveaways each year.

7NEWS will have a camera there today. We will have the reaction and whether the church reached their goal, tonight on 7NEWS at 6.