WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)– The St. Alphonsus Church in Wheeling honored veterans on Sunday with a new addition to their facility.

The congregation stood outside as the Wheeling Post 1 Honor Guard presented colors.

OHIO COUNTY: This morning St.Alphonosus Church is celebrating Veterans. They’ve chosen to honor those who fought for our county by waving the American flag everyday.🇺🇸



More tonight on 7News‼️@WTRF7News #localnews pic.twitter.com/J8k5VeR1Ud — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) May 22, 2022 For news updates follow Ashley on Twitter.

One veteran raised the stars and stripes which was followed by the national anthem.

He said that for years they have wanted to honor those who fought for our country and they finally were able to do that.

Following the ceremony, everyone gathered inside for breakfast and admired the church’s “Wall of Honor,’ which lists many members of the church who served our country.