Wheeling City Council converts to virtual meetings

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In response to guidelines set by Gov. Jim Justice, Wheeling City Council announced that upcoming meetings will be held virtually until further notice.

The next meeting is scheduled for noon on Tuesday, April 7. City Clerk Brenda Delbert says the public will be able to observe the meetings via livestream on their Facebook page and ask questions when necessary.

The meeting agenda is available on the City’s website as usual and residents who desire to speak before council will still be able to do so. Brenda Delbert, City Clerk

Individuals must contact Wheeling City Council 15 minutes before the meeting at 304-551-2151 for public comment.