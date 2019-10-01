Wheeling City Council introduce ‘Street Resurfacing’ plan

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- It happens every year and sometimes it doesn't matter if it's 90 degrees or 70 degrees. Leaving a child in the backseat of a car is responsible for numerous deaths across the nation. It seems impossible but inadvertently leaving a young one in the backseat is unfortunately far too common. And just because summer is over, does not mean the threat is over. 7News spoke with a physician at Wheeling Hospital on what to do.

Dr. Claire Paxton, a pediatrician at Wheeling Hospital says "even as we're heading into fall it's still pretty darn hot this week but kids have actually died while the outside temperature is as low as 67 degrees. So it doesn't have to be stifling hot outside for these things to happen. A car can actually heat up almost 20 degrees in the first ten minutes even if you think it's just for a few minutes it can heat up very quickly even if you leave the windows cracked it doesn't make a significant difference. If you leave them for more than a half hour it can actually be almost 50 degrees hotter than it is outside. It's kind of like a problem people don't really think about and it's a lot more common than people realize and every year in the U.S. 38 kids die from heat related illness in a vehicle."