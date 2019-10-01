Wheeling City Council introduce ‘Street Resurfacing’ plan

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling City Council announced the ‘Street Resurfacing’ plan on Monday.
Officials say the plan will help improve road infrastructure in various neighborhoods around the Friendly City.
This is also part of the city’s bigger ‘Streetscape Project.’
Both contracts total to about $900,000.
It’s something city council is focused on. Particularly, paving the residential neighborhoods. So, we know we have a lot of roads that need attention, and we continue to move forward making that better.Chad Thalman, Vice Mayor of the City of Wheeling
Motorists will see improvements on McColloch, East 4th, Pike, Georgia, Zane, 33rd, Chapline and Wetzel Streets.
Weather permitting, work is expected to conclude by the end of 2019.