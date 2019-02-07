Wheeling Civil Air Patrol names new commander Video

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - It was a big night for the Wheeling Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol.

The group, also known as CAP, hosted a ceremony on Wednesday at the Wheeling-Ohio County Airport.

Some cadets received awards and a change of command was made.

Paul Hicks was named the squadron's new commander. He reminds everyone that CAP welcomes both adults and students.

"We have two types of members. We have senior members who are the adults in the unit and we have cadets who are ages 12 and up to approximately 21," Hicks explained. "Cadets go through a cadet program and tonight was recognizing two cadets who had reached milestone awards. One was the Billy Mitchell Award, reaching cadet second lieutenant and the other was Amelia Earhart, a cadet reaching cadet captain."

Since 1941, the Civil Air Patrol has existed as a way to protect our nation's shorelines. The group has evolved into a public service organization that still carries out emergency service missions when needed, both in the air and on the ground.

For more information, you can visit Wheeling CAP's website at wv049cap.weebly.com