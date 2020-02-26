Wheeling County Day students showcase work through exhibition

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Country Day Middle School held their “Not So Far From The American Dream” exhibition on Tuesday.

Sixth and seventh grade students have discussed the history of West Virginia for the last 12 weeks, as well as the opioid epidemic and current state of the economy.

The exhibition featured a galley and 12 minute play, all produced by the students.

