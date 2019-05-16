Wheeling Farmer’s Market returns Saturday

0Very soon you’ll be able to get your hands on fresh local produce.

The Wheeling Farmers Market kicks off this weekend.

The market will now be open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until noon in the parking lot near St. Michael’s.

Organizers say you can enjoy some of the same great vendors from years past along with some new faces. The wide range of products you can get at the farmers market keeps growing.

“Regulations through the legislature have broadened the number of products able to be sold at the Wheeling farmers market and farmers markets across the state,” explained market organizer Milt Gutman. “You can now sell fresh products such as salsas and pickled products. That is the first time this is the case.”

Gutman said they are also looking for new vendors.

You can check the requirements for these new products, and apply to be a vendor by contacting the Ohio County WVU Extension Office.

Check out the market’s Facebook page for additional information.