Wheeling Fire and Police to battle on the ice

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s the only time a year the Wheeling fire and police battle it out on the ice.

The annual Guns and Hoses hockey game is Saturday, February, 15th this year. The game will not be played by professional athletes, rather Wheeling fire and policemen will go head to head.

“We’re really excited for the game,” policeman Harry Myers said. “It’s a fine Wheeling tradition.

Wheeling police and fire really enjoy getting out there in a competitive spirit and doing something a little outside the box.

We’re so used to doing emergencies and working together.”



It’s been a tradition for about ten years now, but this year they are planning a three-period five minute three-on-three game. That’s different from the past years they have played full games or at intermission.



The fire department won last year, and it’s determined to hold its place for yet another year.



“So, I told the guys I want good passes, crisp like bacon. I don’t want any hamming around out there. Whatever happens, doughnut loses this game,” Fireman Bob Heldreth said.



The Nailers’ Protect and Serve Night is also the same day as the Guns and Hoses hockey game. If you stay after the Nailers game, you can watch the Guns and Hoses Hockey Game at the Wesbanco Arena.



You can only get in if you have a ticket to the Nailers game.