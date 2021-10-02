Wheeling Fire Department holds t-shirt sale to benefit breast cancer care

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Wheeling Fire Department is continuing an annual tradition to raise money for breast cancer treatment.



With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the department is once again selling shirts, marking year nine for the fundraiser.

All proceeds will go to Wheeling Health Right to help provide services for women with breast cancer.



This year the shirts will be black with a pink and white logo, and they are on sale now.



They’ve had great success over the nine years they have been doing this, selling over 10,000 shirts