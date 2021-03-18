Wheeling Health Right expanding services but needs community support

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- One local clinic is one step closer to growing its services in a way that could help everyone in our community.

But not all by itself.

As the healthcare needs are growing… so is Wheeling Health Right.

“Now, we get to expand it. It’s pretty exciting.” Kathie Brown, Wheeling Health Right’s Executive Director

And within this year, this clinic won’t be as recognizable.

Inside, they are renovating their current conference room to house another operatory, and there they will deep clean gums and do oral surgery. They’re adding a supply room that will be full of PPE. Plus, a dirty room for sterilizing instruments.

On the north side of their building, that’s where a new conference room will go.

But that’s not all the renovations.

They’ll also build out the pharmacy to have a drive up window.

“It’s going to be a nice expansion. It will allow us to expand services, and that’s so important.” Kathie Brown, Wheeling Health Right’s Executive Director

In turn, this expansion will also impact the community.

“For us to be able to add some additional chairs, to do some additional services, will be a tremendous addition to the Valley.” Kathie Brown, Wheeling Health Right’s Executive Director

But in the meantime, the clinic is asking the community to step in.

“We currently have $120,000 towards the goal.” Kathie Brown, Wheeling Health Right’s Executive Director

However, the clinic has a ways to go.

Between new equipment and all the additions, Wheeling Health Right’s Executive Director Kathie Brown says it’ll probably cost around $300,000.



The clinic’s asking for monetary donations, or if you’d like to help with supplies or equipment, Brown says you can.

And it will affect others in more ways than one.

“Just to know that you’re making such a tremendous difference in peoples lives. By making a donation to Health Right, you are giving people a hand up, not a handout. You’re helping them to be healthy or get healthy, so that they can continue to be involved in the community, working in the community. To me, that is the ultimate.” Kathie Brown, Wheeling Health Right’s Executive Director

If you’re like to donate, just go to the donate button on their website.