Wheeling Heritage holds 24th annual Celtic Celebration

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Heritage held the 24th annual Celtic Celebration Saturday at the Artisan Center in downtown Wheeling.
The day was packed full of events consisting of live authentic celtic music and dancing. They also offered a full menu of celtic foods.
Irish whiskey tasting and mini genealogy sessions from Wheeling Genealogical Society also took place during the event.
