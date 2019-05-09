Wheeling Heritage Trail Bicycle Tour offers different levels for cyclists

One big part of the Ogden Wellness Weekend is all about bicycles.

On Sunday morning, May 26, the 13th Annual Wheeling Heritage Trail Bicycle Tour will take off from the port at three different times, depending on how far you want to ride.

The 100K (62-mile) ride will leave Heritage Port first, at 8 a.m.

The 30-mile ride will take off at 8:45 a.m.

And the 10-mile ride will depart at 9 a.m.

But all these cyclists will need to prepare ahead of time.

First, you have to prepare for your bike.

“Mainly go over your bike,” says Dave Crow, long distance ride leader. “Make sure your tires are in good shape, no dry rot indications, your brakes are working properly.”

And you need to prepare your body nutritionally.

“You need some energy storage so some complex carbohydrates, spaghetti, pasta,” added Crow.

And one other thing is mandatory.

“The ride requires you wear a helmet for safety,” said Kathleen Reed, co-owner of Quick Service Bicycle Shop. “But if anybody shows up without one, we’ll have extra helmets.”

The 62-mile ride won’t be able to stay on the trail as it usually does.

“There s a big bridge going in up at Brilliant so we had to eliminate the last 17 miles of the trail,” said Crow.

He said they’ll be detouring through West Liberty and Bethany, including some serious hills.

“An extra hundred feet of climbing,” said Crow. “So get your carb-loading in and get ready for some hills. It’s gonna be a great time.”

If you do choose the long ride, he says, make sure you realize it’s not for beginners.

“Make sure you’ve assessed your fitness level and that you can complete something like that before you take it on,” he said.

You can either pre-register online or register at the site that morning.

There are advantages to both.

“Most people register ahead of time because it’s a lesser fee but some people wait until the day of the event and register because they wait to see what the weather’s going to be like,” said Kathleen Reed.

They say they’ll have a “SAG Wagon” there.

That stands for Support and Gear.

In other words, they’ll pick you up if anything breaks down–either your body or your bike.

But they say it’s usually a great time with no problems.

You can register online at ohiovalleytrailpartners.org.