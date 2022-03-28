WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-Another round of Wheeling Heritage’s “Show of Hands” is right around the corner!

It’s an opportunity for local entrepreneurs and business owners to show off their small businesses. There are four competing, but only one walks away a winner and a chance to turn their dreams into realities.

The fate of four small businesses is in your hands.

Art’s Old Town Bicycle Repair, The Cheese Melt, Lucky Candies 2, and Backyard Escapes will all go head-to-head, but only one will walk away with $4,000

But before that’s decided each one will take the floor, and unlike the last “Show of Hands”, this one is in-person.

“This is especially an important event because this is our first in-person event back.” Alex Panas, Wheeling Heritage

And one of the four who will step up to give their pitch is Art Burnside. Art’s retired, but as an owner of his very own bicycle repair shop, he’s now living his dream since 1995.

He entered the competition to bring business to his shop and the surrounding area.

“It’d give me a little bit of capital to increase my spare parts inventory and make my business a little more efficient.” Art Burnside, owner of Art’s Old Town Bicycle Repair

And just a few minutes down the road from Art’s shop is another competitor’s business. Thomas Gilson owns the Cheese Melt. His business is currently a local food truck that he’s hoping to turn into something more if he wins.

“It would be a big morale booster. We got a lot of work to be build out a restaurant to transition from a food truck to a restaurant.” Thomas, Gilson, owner of the cheese melt

And in the Center of Downtown Wheeling, Anton Drake and Katie Burlenski are also in the competition. They run the Lucky Candies 2 store. If they win, they have big plans outside of just helping their own business.

“It would help just our store in general, but then, the fundraising work that we want to do and help out and give back to the community is really the main thing we’re trying to do.” Anton Drake, owner of Lucky Candies 2

And the final competitor is Desean James. He’s been running his own landscaping business since last year and hopes it grows and helps those who were incarcerated get back on their feet.

“It would help us a lot in some of the departments of rentals. We spend a lot of the money in renting some of the equipment… so, to give us opportunity to buy some of those things.” DeSean James, owner of Backyard Escapes

Whoever wins this round will be the 26th winner in the history of Wheeling Heritage’s “Show of Hands” events. But until then, may the best business win!