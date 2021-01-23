Wheeling highway message board hacked with explicit anti-government message

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A highway sign seen heading westbound on I-70 near Elm Grove Exit 5, has a expletive written then saying “ATF”. The known abbreviation ‘ATF’ typically stands for The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

If you’re driving on 1-70 heading towards Wheeling, there is an expletive on the road sign. We are trying to figure out if the system was hacked. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/ZhZNh9rLPX — Aaron Myler WTRF (@AaronMylerWX) January 24, 2021

After 7NEWS notified officials, WVDOT Engineer Mike Witherow tells 7NEWS that road crews are immediately heading to the scene Saturday night to take down the sign.

Witherow says he has no idea who would have hacked the system but said, “I can’t imagine it was someone on our project even though it is a message board of ours.”

Witherow says the sign is the contractor’s responsibility but the computer that’s on the unit could be broken into by someone stopping by the site. He said it was most likely not hacked remotely.

He says most message boards used all over the country are user friendly, and most need secure passwords to access.