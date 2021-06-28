Wheeling is ready for hotdog month!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — July is hotdog month! Something about America’s independence pairs well with a dog in a bun.

For the past 40 years, there’s an annual hot dog lunch on Capitol Hill and locally, West Virginia has thrown a Hot Dog Festival in Huntington since 2005.

Tito’s Sloppy Dogs, in Wheeling, says July is like Taco Tuesday, but they get a whole month!

“I’m always happy when it’s hotdog month! We’ve got 4th of July which is a hotdog kind of holiday. But, they’ll come here for them. We’re not going to be closed this week because 4th of July is on a Sunday so might as well be open Friday and Monday!” Christopher Burress, Owner Tito’s Sloppy Dogs

The ‘barking dog’ is their best seller which is a chili dog with cheese, crispy onions, and buffalo ranch.

And if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary, ask for the ‘chubby’… You can thank us later.

They even have vegan dogs with homemade black bean corn salsa.