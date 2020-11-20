Wheeling Island donates hundreds of turkeys for Thanksgiving

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack is also lending a hand with a charitable donation of more than 200 frozen turkeys to the United Way, Wheeling Health Right, The Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling, and Catholic Charities.

All of those organizations are providing hot meals for local families and seniors throughout Ohio County this Thanksgiving.

Each year, Wheeling Island purchases dozens of frozen turkeys with the sole purpose of helping those in need.

They also purchased turkeys as a gift for each of their associates which they end up donating back to those in need.

