WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Thanks to the generosity of their patrons and employees, Wheeling Island Hotel Casino and Racetrack was able to make a sizable donation to Wheeling Health Right.

The casino’s president and general manager, Kim Florence, presented a $5,000 check to Heath Right officials Wednesday.



The money was raised though their “Game Changer Program” where uncashed casino or racing vouchers are dropped into donation boxed located on their property.



Additionally, for a $5 donation, employees or associates are allowed to ” dress down” wearing jeans or tee-shirts on Fridays.

“Wheeling Health Right is a staple in our community. The services they provide are invaluable to the people who live here. It’s really making a big impact and I think it’s so important that we as businesses in this community continue to support their initiatives.” Kim Florence, President & GM, Wheeling Island Hotel- Casino- Racetrack

” The most important thing is that it really helps us to provide health care and medication. We are seeing an influx of patients who are being knocked off of Medicaid because of the changes since the pandemic has cleared. So it really is going to help us continue to that need.” Kathie Brown. Executive Director, Wheeling Health Right

Health Right officials say the money will also be used to purchase supplies for their dental program.