WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

The Life Hub in Wheeling has now hired all the staff members needed to launch into the winter season.



Officials plan to open on December 15th.



They say they’ve raised nearly the amount of money needed, and if they reach their projected goal, they can open even earlier. They’ve already made progress with getting some homeless people employed and housed. But for others, still living outdoors, winter is a harsh season

“But we also need other things like hand warmers, socks, gloves, hats, scarves, blankets, laundry detergent, paper towels, you know, all the things that you can think of that it would take to run a shelter. We will be needing all of those items.” Melissa Adams

Life Hub

They’re working inside what used to be the First English Lutheran Church on 16th Street, which they bought totally with donations. They will soon be furnishing two of the large rooms with beds, for women and for men.



Donations can be sent to The Life Hub at P.O. Box 2089, Wheeling, West Virginia 26003 or made online.