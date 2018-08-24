Wheeling man is “person of interest” in case of 2 burned, dismembered victims

Authorities are looking at a Wheeling man as a possible person of interest in the deaths of two people found dismembered and burned in Raleigh County.

33-year-old Gerald Wayne Jako allegedly was a one-man crime spree recently.

It all started with a domestic call at a Bellaire apartment on West 41st Street.

The man involved, Gerald Wayne Jako, allegedly took off.

“He fled the scene,” said Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan. “Officers went in foot pursuit, and he doubled back around into the house. A K-9 was called, officers went back into the house and the K-9 found Jako in the closet hiding.”

They say they charged Jako with persistent disorderly, failure to comply, fleeing, obstructing justice and breaking and entering.

But soon Belmont County was getting requests for Jako from other jurisdictions.

“Wheeling advised us that he was wanted in connection with a robbery or attempted robbery at a gambling parlor over there in Wheeling,” Chief Flanagan said.

Belmont County then extradited out both Jako and his co-defendant, 19-year-old Samantha England to Wyoming County, West Virginia, for another crime.

“They had allegedly burglarized a home I believe on August 5 of this year in that county,” said Dan Fry.

But the most serious crime he may be connected to is the death of two people found dismembered and burned in Raleigh County, West Virginia.

He is not charged with that, but is a “person of interest.”

Those two victims are thought to be a missing Wheeling couple–Lauren “LuLu” Jenkins and Trevor Vossen.

Here’s why authorities are making that connection.

“One of the bodies found had a metal plate as part of the arm,” said Prosecutor Fry. “And one of the missing persons in Ohio County, from what I understand, had a metal plate in her arm.”

Raleigh County officials held a news conference, saying they are continuing forensic testing to try to determine the identities of the bodies.

In Wheeling, family members of the missing woman, Lauren Jenkins, say she was five months pregnant.