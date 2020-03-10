Wheeling Nailers host special event for kids

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Nailers hosted their annual education day earlier today and countless schools were there, filling almost every seat in the house! There was food and fun, and schools from far and wide came to see the game! The Nailers played the Reading Royals and the kids were excited to see their favorite players and most importantly, have a field trip away from school with their friends.

Eighth and ninth grade students from Paden City, Brooke Middle and Harrison Central were excited to be there. They said “I just like watching them hit the pucks back and forth, we get to spend time with friends, and we’re just looking forward to the Nailers winning and seeing a fight!”

Check out the Wheeling Nailers’ website for more promotional days coming up as the season will be wrapping up in less than one month.

