WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Saturday won’t be an ordinary home game for the Wheeling Nailers.

The minor league ice hockey team will welcome their three millionth fan, who will be awarded a jersey and confetti pop.

It’s also Nickelodeon Night and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are taking over WesBanco Arena.

The hockey hits the ice at 7:05 p.m. against the Fort Wayne Komets.

