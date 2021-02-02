Wheeling now has a ‘tree board’ AND a new firetruck

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — New developments are underway in Wheeling as Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum told City Council that Ward Three has seen some demolitions, specifically in East Wheeling.

And just in time for a new committee to be formed: A 10-manned ‘Municipal Tree Board’ headed by Karen Cox was given a unanimous ‘yay’ to start planning. Essentially the group will decide what shrubbery goes where and how it should be cut.

Mayor Glenn Elliott said he’s excited to see Wheeling’s ecology really take root.

And development doesn’t stop there… As the Wheeling Fire Department finally got its shiny new vehicle.

This afternoon, the new Ladder 1 arrived at WFD's headquarters after more than a year being designed and assembled. The purchase was made using funds from the Community Development Block Grant. This truck will replace the 1973 ladder truck that currently is housed at Station 10.

About two years ago the city council authorized the purchase of a new aerial truck for the fire department. That was a $1.2-million purchase. And I’m pleased to say that truck will be arriving today finally after about a two-year construction period. There’s been some delay because of COVID. Bob Herron, Wheeling City Manager

It will take about a month to equip the aerial truck and put into service.