Wheeling orphans to have an ‘outstanding’ Christmas thanks to McDonald’s

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Carloads of gifts were delivered to boys living at a Wheeling orphanage Monday. Santa’s helpers looked a lot like Ohio Valley McDonald’s employees from the Ohio Valley who brought shoes, coats, gloves and fun stuff like Legos.

St. John’s Home for Boys puts up a Christmas tree each year and asks local businesses to help out.

The ten boys at the home will be getting about 15 gifts each, which St. John’s case worker, William Campbell, called an ‘outstanding’ amount of gifts this Christmas compared to last.

This means the world to me. These kids come from different, unfortunate backgrounds. I work here to help them with issues they may have due to that and I mean Christmas is always a trying time for some of them but due to these generous donations it’s always very delightful. William Campbell, Case manager at St. John’s Home for Boys

The boys, 8 to 14 years old, will be just as shocked to see the presents under the tree Christmas morning, like all the other kids across the country.

The gifts were donated by employees of McDonald’s restaurants operated by the Stoltz family across the Ohio Valley.