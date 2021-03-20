Wheeling Park cheerleaders become state champs AGAIN!

The head coach says blood, sweat and tears paid off for the sixth consecutive victory

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Park High School Cheerleaders just became state champions and officials say this is their sixth win!

The athletes tell 7NEWS they are feeling good with this victory, as they’re now heading back from Huntington.

“It is the best feeling in the world,” said one Park senior on the team.

Park visited Marshall University where they took the win over seven other schools in the AAA Cheer Division.

Head Coach Shawna Shepherd says the team was thrown a year like no other thanks to the pandemic. Stunting was not allowed this year because it would be too close for contact, which had them switching up the routine.

The team practiced for the past two months at sometimes SEVEN days a week. Today it was left all on the floor.

Sometimes it’s not easy. Sometimes they don’t like me but in the end I think it pays off. A lot of hours, a lot of time in the gym, and blood, sweat, tears. Shawna Shepherd, WPHS Cheer Coach

Coach Shepherd says they’re already looking to the juniors, soon to be seniors, next year! The pressure is on to keep the titles coming.