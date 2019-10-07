Wheeling Park Commission lends helping hand to community

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With repairs going on at WesBanco Arena, several area sports organizations are in dire need of a practice facility.

Wheeling Park Commission has agreed to open its Memorial Ice Rink as teams across the Ohio Valley prepare for their respective seasons.

We have, obviously, today the Nailers are out practicing for the first day. We have high school teams and travel teams starting up tonight also and since we have ice down, “Sympony On Ice” will use our ice a couple times this week. Nat Goudy, Manager of Wheeling Park

With high temperatures recently, it was quite the task for Goudy and his team to complete the ice making process.

It was 90 degrees out. It was a beautiful summer day in October. Just very meticulous going through doing what we can do [to] let the ice freeze takes a little longer. At night we really worked harder when the sun was down and going that route. Nat Goudy, Manager of Wheeling Park

Nevertheless, Goudy says his team was happy to help and the helping hand was much appreciated by WesBanco Arena.

It’s not something they had to do. Listen, making ice at this time of year, because of it’s biggest enemies — temperature, humidity — can be very difficult and the fact that wheeling park stepped forward so quickly abd so positively speaks highly. Denny Magruder, Director of WesBanco Arena

However, to Magruder, this act of kindness is something the Ohio Valley has displayed over the years.

We live in the OV and that’s what the Valley is known for. People coming together to help eac hother and I can’t thank Wheeling Park enough. Denny Magruder, Director of WesBanco Arena

Its all hands on deck at WesBanco Arena as crews prepare for the Wheeling Nailers home opener October 19.

Wheeling Park Memorial Ice Rink will be open to the general public Friday, October 11 for ice skating.