Wheeling Park High School transforms Tech 2 room into new SMALLLab

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park High School has transformed their once known as Tech 2 room into a new SMALLLab.

This lab is a room-sized interactive environment.

Students will now be out from behind their books and moving as they learn.

Instead of just staying in a classroom learning on books you actually get to interact with other classmates its really fun to get to interact with people you don’t know it really helps you a lot. WPHS Junior Kage Keller

The SMALLLab consists of a number of activities that allow for hands-on learning.

However, it is not narrowed down to just one single subject.

There are many interactive activities. Yesterday a math teacher was using it and she did the spinner activity. Math questions would pop up in the center of the circle and the spinner would go around and land on the dot and you would have to give the answer to the problem. It has applications across the curriculum. There are memory games. There’s a game called “Polygoner” which you draw lines to create geometric shapes and geometric angles. There is a Venn diagram. There are applications that have been used by social studies. There isn’t any curriculum in the high school it couldn’t be used for. Chris Harden, Technology Integration Specialist

With school being the biggest part of a child’s life, finding new and engaging ways to help them learn is the top mission for school officials.

Not only at Wheeling Park High School, but all Ohio County Schools are ready to find new ways to allow their students to learn different skills.

Not just academically, but soft skills as well.

They believe this is the secret to making the school the best place to be.