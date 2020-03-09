Wheeling Park Ice Rink holds farewell celebrations

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- “Skate Down Memory Lane” will be happening tonight to honor and remember the history of the Wheeling Park Memorial Ice Rink.

Wheeling Park Memorial Ice Rink is a home to decades of memories. From school dances of yesteryear, public sessions, hockey and figure skating… it is time to take this part of the Valley into the future! So, this Spring, the Wheeling Park Commission will kick off an over $1.2 million renovation for a new, state-of-the-art ice complex and multipurpose facility. The new complex is slated to open in fall 2020.

The event tonight will feature festivities, prizes, and giveaways. Spike of the Wheeling Nailers and the players themselves will also be in attendance! The event is from 5:00 PM-7:00PM at the rink and a press conference will be at 6:00 PM. This gives everyone the opportunity to learn key facts about the upcoming renovation and the community fundraising campaign with the Oglebay Foundation. All admission today at the “Skate Down Memory Lane” celebration is pay-what-you-wish and all proceeds will go to fundraising effort!

