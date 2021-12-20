Wheeling Park putting on something new for this New Year’s Eve

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Can you believe 2021 is almost over? Well, if you’re shocked and now looking for something to ring in the new year, check this out!

For the first time ever, Wheeling Park is hosting a New Year’s Eve event for the whole family.

Appropriately named ‘First Night,’ the family event will have ice skating, face painting, music, and inflatables in the tennis dome from 7 to 10.

The party is $15 per person.

“This is the first time we’ve done this event with the kids event in the early evening. So, it will be new and exciting for the community to come out if they’re interested in looking for a New Year’s Eve function.” Mike Potts, Director of Operations at Wheeling Park

Now adults, listen up! From 9-12:30 PM you can head to the White Palace ballroom to ring in the new year with the band ‘Miller, Smith & Mazure.’

Your $25 will go to a champagne toast at midnight and, of course, the sauerkraut and mashed potatoes.