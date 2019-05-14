Wheeling PD to host Law Enforcement Memorial Service

More than 160 law enforcement officers were killed, nationwide, in the line of duty last year.

The Wheeling Police Department will hold their annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service this Wednesday.That date coincides with National Police Memorial Day, which takes place each year on May 15.

The service will honor nine Wheeling Police Officers that were killed in the line of duty in the department’s 213-year history. Former Pittsburgh Steeler Mel Blount will serve as the main speaker. The ceremony will also feature a bagpipe player and a 21 gun salute.

“It’s a very solemn ceremony,” said Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Wheeling Police Department. “It lasts about 40 minutes. It’s just a good reminder to the public and to those in the law enforcement community, that it’s a very dangerous job and we are proud to do it and we will continue to serve.”

The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Heritage Port. It the event of bad weather, the event will be moved indoors to WesBanco Arena.