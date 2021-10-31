Wheeling Police Department asks drivers to stay alert

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department would like to remind drivers to stay alert and be aware of changing road patterns.

With several areas under construction in Wheeling, Lt. Josh Sanders asks motorists to be patient when driving through construction zones. He says trying to take the easy way out can make matters worse.

I-70 and 470 have a lot of orange barrels out. We need folks to be patient. We need folks to follow the rules of the road. There is a reason we have all the signs out there that we have. Don’t change lanes outside of the tunnel or do not make any sudden movements outside of the tunnel. We get a lot of reports about people cutting through the tunnel and short cutting and getting back on the interstate. That is an extremely dangerous area. That U-turn you make once you get out of the tunnel to get back on the highway is always a dangerous maneuver to make and it is an illegal one. We’ve been trying to keep our eye on all that kind of stuff. Lt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police Department

Sandres say there has been an increase in crashes and that they need drivers to be alert and stay off their phones.